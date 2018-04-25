Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Man killed Maine deputy, stole his car and robbed store

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Maine State trooper William Plourde checks a vehicle at the town line of Oakland and Fairfield on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed overnight in nearby Norridgewock, Maine. A Maine man killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store early Wednesday, officials said. (Michael G. Seamans/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Maine State trooper William Plourde checks a vehicle at the town line of Oakland and Fairfield on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed overnight in nearby Norridgewock, Maine. A Maine man killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store early Wednesday, officials said. (Michael G. Seamans/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
This undated identification photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy very early Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Deputy Eugene Cole was killed while responding to a reported robbery. Police said Cole had been a deputy for 13 years and has a son. (Maine State Police via AP)
This undated identification photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy very early Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Deputy Eugene Cole was killed while responding to a reported robbery. Police said Cole had been a deputy for 13 years and has a son. (Maine State Police via AP)
Officers work the scene of a shooting at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Norridgewock, Maine, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A Maine man killed a sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed the convenience store early Wednesday, triggering an intensive manhunt in the rural town in central Maine. (Lexie O'Connor/WGME via AP )
Officers work the scene of a shooting at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Norridgewock, Maine, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A Maine man killed a sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed the convenience store early Wednesday, triggering an intensive manhunt in the rural town in central Maine. (Lexie O'Connor/WGME via AP )
This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's cruiser and robbed a convenience store afterward. (Jeff Pouland/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's cruiser and robbed a convenience store afterward. (Jeff Pouland/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, center, speaks with the media, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine, after deputy Eugene Cole was killed overnight. Accompanying Lancaster are, from left, John Cote of Maine State Police, Franklin Sheriff Scott Nichols, Lancaster, Penobscot Sheriff Troy Morton an Kennebec Sheriff Ken Mason. (David Leaming//The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, center, speaks with the media, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine, after deputy Eugene Cole was killed overnight. Accompanying Lancaster are, from left, John Cote of Maine State Police, Franklin Sheriff Scott Nichols, Lancaster, Penobscot Sheriff Troy Morton an Kennebec Sheriff Ken Mason. (David Leaming//The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Police spread out to search on North Street in Skowhegan, Maine, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed overnight in nearby Norridgewock, Maine. A Maine man killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store early Wednesday, officials said. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Police spread out to search on North Street in Skowhegan, Maine, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed overnight in nearby Norridgewock, Maine. A Maine man killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store early Wednesday, officials said. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Police officers stand along U.S. Route 2 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed there overnight. A Maine man killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store early Wednesday, officials said. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)
Police officers stand along U.S. Route 2 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed there overnight. A Maine man killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store early Wednesday, officials said. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

Updated 9 hours ago

A man scheduled to appear in court to face gun charges Wednesday killed a sheriff's deputy in Maine, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store, officials said.

The fatal shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock triggered an intensive manhunt for the shooter in and around the heavily wooded rural town about 60 miles west of Bangor.

Aircraft and armored vehicles were seen around Norridgewock, and schools were locked down as federal, state and local law enforcement officials searched for 29-year-old John Williams, of Madison, Maine, who police said abandoned the cruiser after robbing the store.

“Many times we're able to say that there is not an ongoing threat, but that's not the case today,” said State Police Lt. Col. John Cote. “There certainly is an ongoing public threat. He's considered armed and dangerous.”

Cole's death is believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years. The last time an officer was killed in the line of duty was in 1989, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday afternoon, police escorted Cole's body to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta. Police at intersections along the way paid tribute as the vehicle carrying Cole's body passed by.

Police said Williams is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. Maine records didn't indicate a lengthy criminal record, but Williams was arrested last month in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and charged with improper storage and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was found with a 9mm handgun and a 16-round magazine after he told the police that he dozed off while driving on Route 495 and drove into a ditch. An officer wrote in the report that Williams appeared tired and impaired, but denied having consumed any alcohol or illegal drugs.

Police also found containers with a powder residue, a pocket knife, razor blade and short drinking straw. The report noted that razor blades and straws are commonly used when snorting lines of narcotics. Williams was not charged with any drug offenses.

A judge gave Williams $7,500 bail, which was lowered by a Superior Court judge to $5,000. He posted bail on March 31 and was due to return to court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Residents in Norridgewock, a town of about 3,500 huddled in the rain, as state police cruisers and federal agents investigated a blue-grey home believed to be where Williams lived with his girlfriend.

“We're a little on edge. It's unnerving knowing there's a guy running around out there,” said Tasha Raymond, who was home with her two children.

Gov. Paul LePage expressed his “deepest condolences” to Cole's family in a tweet. “If you live in Somerset County and the surrounding area, please cooperate with law enforcement and stay safe,” the Republican governor said. LePage also directed all U.S and state flags to be flown at half-staff for at least three days.

Cole has a son who also is a Somerset County deputy. Sheriff Dale Lancaster called Cole, a 13-year veteran of the department, an “outstanding employee, one of the finest deputies.”

A relative described Cole as a lover of music who was well-known throughout the community for his generous and peaceful ways.

“He was one of the most caring and considerate people that I had the pleasure to know,” said Madison resident Scott Bishop, whose mother had been married to Cole's brother.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me