World

Police: 9-year-old found in Maine river, brother missing

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
In this Tuesday evening April 24, 2018 photo, rescuers carry a young male from the Androscoggin River in Auburn, Maine to a waiting ambulance. Police in Maine say the 9-year-old boy fell into a river along with his younger brother was is in critical condition. Rescuers are searching for his 5-year-old brother.
Andree Kehn/AP
AUBURN, Maine — Police in Maine say a 9-year-old boy who fell into a river along with his younger brother has been found and is in critical condition. Rescuers are searching for his 5-year-old brother.

Police said the boys were playing along the Androscoggin River, near a park in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday when one of them fell into the water accidentally about 7:10 p.m. His brother tried to rescue him, but fell in, too. Their father and 8-year-old sister tried to pull them out, but were unable. Their names haven't been released.

Dozens of firefighters, police and others rushed to the scene and launched boats and a helicopter.

The 9-year-old was found by a diver and brought to the riverbank. The search for the younger boy was suspended overnight and resumed early Wednesday.

