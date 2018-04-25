Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

For Trump lookalike, crops worry more than social media fame

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain, Thursday April 19, 2018. Leis, has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Paula Vazquez/AP
Updated 4 hours ago

MADRID — A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump.

Thousands of responses flooded in last week after a journalist reporting on farming in northwestern Spain posted on Instagram a picture of Dolores Leis dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder.

Dolores Leis, onte, en Nantón ✍️

A post shared by P a u l a (@trintadenovembro) on

The 70-year-old has since been asked to comment on pressing U.S. policy and international issues — though she has shown more concern for a moth plague threatening her potato crops.

"I say that it must be because of the color of the hair," Leis told the La Voz de Galicia newspaper Tuesday. She added she doesn't use a mobile phone and has little interest in online chatter.

Some on social media have taken to making the most of the situation to highlight the resemblance:

And one person compared it to another case of a doppelganger (Spanish businessman Florentino Pérez).

