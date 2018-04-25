For Trump lookalike, crops worry more than social media fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MADRID — A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump.

Thousands of responses flooded in last week after a journalist reporting on farming in northwestern Spain posted on Instagram a picture of Dolores Leis dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder.

The 70-year-old has since been asked to comment on pressing U.S. policy and international issues — though she has shown more concern for a moth plague threatening her potato crops.

"I say that it must be because of the color of the hair," Leis told the La Voz de Galicia newspaper Tuesday. She added she doesn't use a mobile phone and has little interest in online chatter.

Some on social media have taken to making the most of the situation to highlight the resemblance:

Dolores Leis Antelo with @EmmanuelMacron on the White House balcony. pic.twitter.com/cbtiDxZ8sF — máirt (@HolyHonda49) April 24, 2018

The internet has found the doppelganger of US President Donald Trump in Dolores Leis Antelo, a woman farmer from La Coruna, a port city in Spain. In a picture that's going viral on social media, Antelo is seen holding a hoe & gazing into the distance on her farm pic.twitter.com/rib28Qc6SR — Being Yakin ® (@ItsYakin) April 25, 2018

And one person compared it to another case of a doppelganger (Spanish businessman Florentino Pérez).