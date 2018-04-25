Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

18-month sentence for man who tried to get Trump's tax data

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
A federal judge sentenced Jordan Hamlett to 18 months in prison for repeatedly trying to electronically access Donald Trump’s federal tax information several weeks before the 2016 election.
Gerald Herbert/AP
A federal judge sentenced Jordan Hamlett to 18 months in prison for repeatedly trying to electronically access Donald Trump’s federal tax information several weeks before the 2016 election.

Updated 3 hours ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana private investigator was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for repeatedly trying to electronically access Donald Trump's federal tax information several weeks before the 2016 election.

Jordan Hamlett, 32, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty in December to misusing Trump's Social Security number. He had faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced him.

The judge told Hamlett that his sentence “has nothing to do with the election.”

“This is not about who won, who lost. This is not about politics,” deGravelles added.

Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax information through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Rezaei had urged the judge to consider what could have happened if Hamlett had succeeded.

“You're talking about potentially altering a presidential election,” the prosecutor said.

Hamlett apologized and told the judge he regrets what he did. He said his actions cost him “everything,” including his career and his home.

“I was trying to help, and I made a bad decision,” he said. “It was a mistake, and it was a bad decision.”

The judge ordered Hamlett to report to a federal prison by May 28. He also ordered him to pay $14,794 in restitution to the Department of Education to cover the cost of its response to Hamlett's attempts.

Defense attorney Michael Fiser had argued Hamlett didn't have any “intent to deceive” and tried “out of sheer curiosity” to discover whether he could access Trump's tax information.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, bucking an American tradition honored by every president since Jimmy Carter.

Hamlett used Trump's name, Social Security number and date of birth to open an online application for federal student aid in September 2016, according to a court document accompanying his plea agreement. Hamlett also created a phony email address, djtrumpicusmaximus(at)gmail.com, in his application under Trump's name.

After obtaining a username and password, Hamlett tried to use an Internal Revenue Service data retrieval tool to obtain Trump's tax information, the document says.

“The defendant made six separate attempts to obtain the federal tax information from IRS servers, but he was unsuccessful,” says the document. It doesn't specify how much of Trump's tax information could have been retrieved with the online tool.

Fiser said Hamlett had tried to call and notify the IRS about the flaws on the same day he tried to electronically access Trump's tax records.

Federal agents confronted Hamlett two weeks before the presidential election and questioned him in a Baton Rouge hotel lobby. At the time, the agents didn't know if Hamlett had been successful, and they feared a public release of Trump's tax returns could influence the election, according to a transcript of court testimony.

Treasury Department Special Agent Samuel Johnson testified in March 2017 that Hamlett immediately took credit for his “genius idea” to seek Trump's tax returns from the financial aid website.

Johnson noted that an internet hacking group calling itself Anonymous had targeted Trump.

“At that time, Anonymous had been established as people that have released some of President Trump's personal identifying information and things of that nature,” Johnson testified.

Fiser said Hamlett liked to test security systems for weaknesses in his spare time and would notify system administrators if he found a system vulnerable to a security breach. Hamlett once discovered a security flaw that allowed for public access to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's “raw” reports on open investigations and exposed personal information about police officers.

“Hamlett tipped the sheriff's office to the flaw and was met with thanks and appreciation, not an arrest,” his attorney wrote in a court filing.

After his November 2016 indictment, Hamlett was arrested again for allegedly violating conditions of his pretrial release. Prosecutors said he committed “numerous violations,” including hacking into email and social media accounts of a man at the request of the man's wife.

Related Content
Judge prevents Trump from cutting Planned Parenthood grants
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge has issued a permanent injunction blocking the Trump administration from cutting grants to Planned Parenthood that pay for a ...
Trump plan would raise rent for millions in public housing
WASHINGTON — Millions of families living in federally subsidized public housing would have to pay more for rent under a Trump administration proposal. The Department ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me