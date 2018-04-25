Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Former police officer named as California serial killer

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
In this June 15, 2016, photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s are displayed at a news conference about the investigation, in Sacramento, Calif.
In this June 15, 2016, photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s are displayed at a news conference about the investigation, in Sacramento, Calif.
A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder, April 25, 2018, in Citrus Heights, Calif. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make a major announcement in the case of a serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder, April 25, 2018, in Citrus Heights, Calif. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make a major announcement in the case of a serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Updated 3 hours ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A law enforcement official has identified a suspected California serial killer as 77-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer.

The official confirmed the identity on condition of anonymity before an official news conference planned for noon Wednesday.

Sacramento County jail records show DeAngelo was arrested overnight on suspicion of two counts of murder cited in a Ventura County warrant.

The FBI says it has a team gathering evidence at a Sacramento- area home linked to DeAngelo.

Authorities say the elusive serial killer committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across the state in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jane Carson-Sandler, who was sexually assaulted in California in 1976 by a man believed to be the so-called “East Area Rapist,” said she received an email Wednesday from a retired detective who worked on the case telling her they have identified the rapist and he's in custody.

“I have just been overjoyed, ecstatic. It's an emotional roller-coaster right now,” Carson-Sandler, who now lives near Hilton Head, South Carolina, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “I feel like I'm in the middle of a dream and I'm going to wake up and it's not going to be true. It's just so nice to have closure and to know he's in jail.”

Armed with a gun, the masked attacker terrorized communities by breaking into homes while single women or couples were sleeping. He sometimes tied up the man and piled dishes on his back, then raped the woman while threatening to kill them both if the dishes tumbled.

He often took souvenirs, notably coins and jewelry, from his victims, who ranged in age from 13 to 41

Carson-Sandle was attacked in her home in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights. A home in that community belonging to a former police officer was being searched Wednesday by FBI investigators and police from several agencies.

Two neighbors who declined to give their names said authorities arrived at the scene before midnight. Sacramento County Jail records show the man who lives at the home was booked into the facility at 2:30 a.m. on suspicion of murder.

Sacramento County district attorney's spokeswoman Shelly Orio declined to comment other than to say a news conference will be held Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento to make “a major announcement” about the case.

FBI and California officials in 2016 renewed their search for the attacker dubbed the East Area Rapist and announced a $50,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. He's linked to more than 175 crimes in all between 1976 and 1986.

As he committed crimes across the state, authorities called him by different names. He was dubbed the East Area Rapist after his start in Northern California, the Original Night Stalker after a series of Southern California slayings, and the Diamond Knot Killer for using an elaborate binding method on two of his victims.

Most recently called the Golden State Killer, he has been linked through DNA and other evidence to scores of crimes.

Authorities decided to publicize the case again in 2016 in advance of the 40th anniversary of his first known assault in Sacramento County.

