Airplane makes emergency landing on Calgary street

A twin-engine airplane with six people aboard made an emergency landing on a street in Calgary early Wednesday morning.

The Global News in Canada reports there were no injuries on the plane or on the ground.

The plane, a Piper Navajo, was initially headed for a landing at the Calgary airport, but the pilot radioed the tower that he was low on fuel and lost power.

Calgary police said the aircraft touched down on the two-lane street just before 6 a.m.

The plane was carrying four passengers and two crew members.

Andrew Greig told Global News he was on his way to work when he saw the plane just above his truck.

"I'm going to say it was about eight to 10 feet above us. When he came right above us ... you could feel the plane, the whole truck was vibrating," Greig said.

Greig said he stopped and dialed 911.

"I did see two or three people get out of the plane, and they walked out pretty normally," Greig said. "I didn't quite run up to it ... to give them their space, but it seemed like everyone was OK and minimal damage.

"Whoever was flying did a very good job without hitting anything."

Calgary police spokesperson Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said luckily it was early and traffic on the street was light.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

