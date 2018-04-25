Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Airplane makes emergency landing on Calgary street

Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A twin-engine airplane with six people aboard made an emergency landing on a street in Calgary early Wednesday morning.

The Global News in Canada reports there were no injuries on the plane or on the ground.

The plane, a Piper Navajo, was initially headed for a landing at the Calgary airport, but the pilot radioed the tower that he was low on fuel and lost power.

Calgary police said the aircraft touched down on the two-lane street just before 6 a.m.

The plane was carrying four passengers and two crew members.

Andrew Greig told Global News he was on his way to work when he saw the plane just above his truck.

"I'm going to say it was about eight to 10 feet above us. When he came right above us ... you could feel the plane, the whole truck was vibrating," Greig said.

Greig said he stopped and dialed 911.

"I did see two or three people get out of the plane, and they walked out pretty normally," Greig said. "I didn't quite run up to it ... to give them their space, but it seemed like everyone was OK and minimal damage.

"Whoever was flying did a very good job without hitting anything."

Calgary police spokesperson Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said luckily it was early and traffic on the street was light.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me