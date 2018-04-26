Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Kim Jong Un will walk across border for summit with Moon

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
South Koreans hold a banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read ' Peace, A New Start.' (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Koreans hold a banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read ' Peace, A New Start.' (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff Im Jong-seok speaks during a press conference in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The signs read: ' Peace, A News Start and summit between South and North Korea.' (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff Im Jong-seok speaks during a press conference in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The signs read: ' Peace, A News Start and summit between South and North Korea.' (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A South Korean military vehicle passes by unification flags near Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A South Korean military vehicle passes by unification flags near Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Members of the South Korean women's peace group stage a rally to support the upcoming summit between South and North Korea at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Members of the South Korean women's peace group stage a rally to support the upcoming summit between South and North Korea at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Elementary school students read banners placed on a barbed wire fence with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Elementary school students read banners placed on a barbed wire fence with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Koreans hold unification flags to welcome the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Koreans hold unification flags to welcome the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas is seen near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read ' Peace, A New Start.' (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas is seen near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read ' Peace, A New Start.' (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Koreans pose for the media as they hold a banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read ' Peace, A New Start.' (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Koreans pose for the media as they hold a banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read ' Peace, A New Start.' (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A visitor tours near Samsung Electronics' smartphone at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Samsung Electronics Co. reported better-than-expected financial results Thursday as robust demand from global data centers for its mainstay memory chips earned it another record-high quarterly profit. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A visitor tours near Samsung Electronics' smartphone at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Samsung Electronics Co. reported better-than-expected financial results Thursday as robust demand from global data centers for its mainstay memory chips earned it another record-high quarterly profit. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Updated 12 hours ago

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday.

The talks on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom are expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear program, but there will be plenty of symbolism when Kim becomes the first North Korean leader to be in the southern section of the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Moon will receive Kim after he crosses the concrete slabs that form the rivals' military demarcation line Friday morning. They will then walk together for about 10 minutes to a plaza where they'll inspect a South Korean honor guard, Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok told reporters.

After signing the guestbook and taking a photo together at Peace House, the venue for Friday's summit, the two leaders will start formal talks at 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT). They will later plant a pine tree on the border using a mixture of soil from both counties' mountains and water from their respective rivers. The tree, which is beloved by both Koreas, dates to 1953, the year the war ended, Im said.

Engraved on the stone plaque for the tree will be the phrase, “Peace and Prosperity Are Planted,” as well as the signatures of the leaders. After the tree-planting, the two plan to stroll together to a footbridge where a signpost for the military demarcation line stands, Im said.

The leaders will meet again in the afternoon and later attend a banquet, Im said.

Im said Kim is to be accompanied by nine top North Korean officials, including his influential sister, Kim Yo Jong. Im said South Korea hopes Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, will attend parts of Friday's summit, but Ri's attendance hasn't been agreed to yet.

It's also not clear how the leaders will announce the results of the summit. The most difficult part, Im said, centers on North Korea's level of denuclearization commitment.

Friday's summit and Kim's planned meeting with President Donald Trump in May or early June were arranged after Kim recently expressed a wiliness to put his nuclear program up for negotiation after a year of nuclear and missile tests.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me