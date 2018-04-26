Police find 5 bodies stuffed in car in Cancun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors say they are investigating the identity of five men whose bodies were stuffed into a car in the resort city of Cancun.

The prosecutors' office in the state of Quintana Roo said the bodies were found early Wednesday but have not yet been identified.

The latest case comes amid a rise in violence and drug-gang killings in the once tranquil city.

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced the arrest of three Cancun police officers in relation to the kidnapping of four Colombian citizens.

An increasing number of Colombians have been involved in loan sharking and other activities in Mexico that make them vulnerable to extortion or kidnapping.

Last week, gunmen on water scooters also shot at a roving vendor on a beach in Cancun's hotel zone. Nobody was wounded.