Kim Jong Un makes historic crossing into South Korea for summit

SEOUL, South Korea — Kim Jong Un on Friday walked across the military demarcation line for a historic summit, becoming the first North Korean leader to step foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War.

Kim shook and held hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the two leaders briefly walked back across the line — marked by a row of drab concrete slabs — into North Korea and then walked back into the south.

The smiling pair were then met by a guard of honor wearing traditional Korean costumes and playing Korean music before they entered the Peace House.

There Kim sat down to sign a guestbook in front of a painting of Paektu Mountain, where according to North Korea, Kim's father Kim Jong Il was born.

The leaders will soon sit down to discuss ways to denuclearize and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.

The summit also will set the tone for a meeting between Kim and President Trump expected to take place late May or early June.

It comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic offensive launched by Kim at the beginning of the year. The surprising move has eased tensions over his regime's aggressive nuclear and missile programs.

The White House meanwhile released photos of Mike Pompeo, who was on Thursday confirmed as US secretary of state, meeting Kim. The secret talks between the then CIA director and the North Korean leader took place over the Easter weekend, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.

Kim's delegation on Friday included his sister Kim Yo Jong, who attended the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.

Later in the day, the two leaders will plant a pine tree dating from 1953 when the Korean War armistice was signed, before a final agreement is signed and announced.

At 6:30 p.m., Kim and Moon will attend a welcoming banquet where dishes including traditional North Korean cold noodles and a Korean version of Swiss roesti (fried shredded potatoes — a nod to Kim's school days in Switzerland) will be served.

The exact agenda of the talks are unknown, but South Korea says the summit will deal with “the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and the advancement of inter-Korean relations.”

A high-level South Korean government official confirmed last week that both sides also want to discuss a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War.

Seoul, which on Monday temporarily suspended its high-decibel cross-border propaganda broadcasts in a gesture of goodwill, is likely to seek reunions for families split by the war.

Kim last week pledged to suspend long-distance missile tests and close an atomic testing site in an announcement that South Korea described as “meaningful progress” that would “create a very positive environment for success” at the summit.

Many experts, however, do not believe that Kim will be willing to relinquish his country's nuclear arsenal, which he has described as a “treasured sword” and was developed in defiance of U.N. sanctions and international condemnation.

The summit will be only the third-ever such meeting. Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, held meetings with his South Korean counterparts in 2000 and 2007.