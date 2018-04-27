Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Britain's new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles

The Associated Press | Friday, April 27, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. It is announced on Friday April 27, 2018, William and Kate's new son is named Louis Arthur Charles.
John Stillwell/AP
LONDON — The new prince has a name — in fact three.

The infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The palace said the baby's full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

William and Kate's third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.

Louis — pronounced LOO-ee — is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and his older siblings.

The name pays tribute twice over to Prince Charles, who has Arthur as one of his middle names.

The choice also honors Louis Mountbatten, Charles' great-uncle and beloved mentor, who was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

Bookmakers had been doing a brisk trade in bets on the new prince's name, but Louis wasn't among the favorites. The royal couple has used it before, as one of George's middle names.

Arthur, Albert and James had been considered front-runners.

