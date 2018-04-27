Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump declares in tweet: 'KOREAN WAR TO END'

The Associated Press | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks at White House in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at White House in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is tweeting "KOREAN WAR TO END" after a historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.

Trump is responding to the meeting of North Korea's Kim Jong Un with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in South Korea. They pledged in a joint statement to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons — but didn't identify any specific new measures to achieve that.

Trump is expected to meet with Kim in late May or June.

He tweeted: "KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!"

In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump said "good things are happening, but only time will tell."

