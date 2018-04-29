Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Saudis apologize for 'indecent' images at wrestling event

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
A woman enters to attend the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Fans film the opening of the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
World Wrestling star Rusev is greeted by fans during his match of the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
World Wrestling Entertainment star AJ Styles, is greeted by fans at the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
World Wrestling Entertainment stars AJ Styles, top, and Shinsuke Nakamura, wrestle during their match at the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi sports officials are apologizing after images of scantily clad women appeared on big screens during a world wrestling event held in the kingdom, which hosted women and children for the first time.

The Saudi General Sports Authority apologized in an online statement Saturday.

Viewers said the broadcast of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s “Greatest Royal Rumble” was cut off for a few moments as the images played.

The sports authority said there were shots of woman who were “indecent.” It also said it will not show matches involving female wrestlers.

Friday night's event featured WWE star John Cena and others. It came as the ultra-conservative kingdom is gradually loosening restrictions on public entertainment.

