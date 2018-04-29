Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

White House mystery: Tree gifted by Emmanuel Macron vanishes

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
First lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Brigitte Macron, second from left, watch as President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The sapling, a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit, is gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place. The White House hasn't offered an explanation.
Associated Press
This Saturday, April 28, 2018, photo shows an empty area where a tree was planted by President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a tree planting ceremony is seen through the media van window on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

News photographers snapped away Monday when Trump and Macron shoveled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House hasn't offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend.

About 2,000 U.S. troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

