World

Florida man shoots wife going to bathroom, mistaking her for burglar

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a man shot his wife twice when she went to the bathroom, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Winter Garden police said the couple thought they heard an intruder in the home, but after checking their suburban Orlando home, they both went to bed.

Local media report the wife, Allison Simmons, got up to go to the restroom about 45 minutes later and used her phone's light to find her way. When she got out, she woke her husband, Nathan Simmons, who shot at her two times fearing it was the intruder they were seeking.

Allison was taken to a local hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Winter Garden police spokesman Lt. Scott Allen said.

Both husband and wife gave similar accounts of the Wednesday incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

