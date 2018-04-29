Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ronny Jackson won't return to job as Trump's physician

The Washington Post | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington.
Associated Press
White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Ronny Jackson, a Navy rear admiral whom President Trump unsuccessfully nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will not return to his previous role as the president's personal physician, a White House official said Sunday.

Jackson, who withdraw as Trump's VA pick last week, will remain on as part of the White House medical unit, the official added. Sean Conley, a Navy veteran who took over Jackson's responsibilities after his nomination, will remain in the role as Trump's personal doctor.

Jackson, a former combat physician who faced criticism almost immediately that he was not qualified to oversee VA, withdrew his nomination Thursday, after the office of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., released allegations against Jackson that he drank on the job, overprescribed medication and presided over a toxic work environment.

Jackson's new role was first reported by Politico.

Jackson has denied the allegations against him, which have proved difficult to verify or disprove. Tester's staff has yet to release documentation supporting the accusations, and a Secret Service statement on Friday said the agency had found to evidence to support one of the specific allegations.

On Saturday, Trump called on Tester to resign. In a tweet, the president declared the allegations Jackson "not true."

"There were no such findings," Trump tweeted. "A horrible thing that we in D.C. must live with, just like phony Russian Collusion. Tester should lose race in Montana. Very dishonest and sick!"

Tester is facing a tough Senate reelection campaign ahead of November's midterms, and the president made clear that he hopes to use the Jackson incident against Tester in the race.

"I know things about Tester that I can say, too," Trump said later Saturday at a campaign-style rally in Michigan. "And if I said them, he'd never be elected again."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me