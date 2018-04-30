Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Body of 4-year-old swept out to sea in Outer Banks found

Chris Pastrick | Monday, April 30, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Authorities have found the body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept out to sea in the Outer Banks.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department confirmed on Facebook that the body of Wesley Belisle was discovered on Carova Beach about 7:40 a.m. Monday.

The discovery comes five days after Wesley, a New Hampshire resident, was lost while walking along a beach in Kitty Hawk, N.C., with his mother. While franticly trying to save him, Wesley's mother "lost sight of him in the surf," U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

"Wesley's family has been notified and are making arrangements for him to be transported back to New Hampshire," Kitty Hawk police chief Joel C. Johnson said. "We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief."

An outpouring of condolences followed as comments on the post.

Carova Beach is on the northern part of the Outer Banks.

Boy, 4, swept out to sea while walking with mom in Outer Banks 
A 4-year-old boy was walking with his mother in shallow waters on a beach in Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Wednesday afternoon when a wave came ...
