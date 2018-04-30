Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Former President George H.W. Bush exits the funeral of his wife First Lady Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law former First Lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, on April 21, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized “to continue regaining strength” as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush “is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon.” McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

