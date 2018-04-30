Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

CDC chief asks for, and gets, cut to his record $375K pay

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
The government is paying Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. $375,000 a year to run the Atlanta-based CDC, U.S. officials confirmed in April 2018, nearly twice what his predecessor made and far more than other recent past directors. On Monday, April 30, 2018, HHS officials said Redfield had asked for a pay reduction because the topic had become a distraction.
Tracey Brown/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Government officials say the new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for — and will receive — a cut to his record-setting pay.

Officials are not yet saying what Dr. Robert Redfield Jr.'s new salary is.

The 66-year-old HIV researcher was picked in March to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

His annual compensation was set at $375,000. That sum was at least $150,000 more than any previous CDC director had received. It also was well above the compensation of other top federal health officials — including Redfield's boss, Secretary Alex Azar of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, HHS officials said Redfield had asked for a pay reduction because the topic had become a distraction.

