Fired N.J. football coach Nick Strom says he was asked to put more white players on field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A New Jersey high school football coach says he's being forced out because he has too many black athletes on his team.

Camden Catholic High School informed Nick Strom on Friday that his contract as a history teacher would not be renewed for next year. The Courier-Post reports he also was asked to resign from his posts as head football and golf coach, and was fired Monday evening.

UPDATE: Camden Catholic asked its football coach to resign. He thinks it might be due to admin concerns over too many African-American players. https://t.co/kGGQj2jylm via @cpsj — Mark Trible (@Mtrible) April 30, 2018

Strom alleges officials fired him because he isn't "conforming with their viewpoints" on what they want the student body and the football team to look like. He says he was asked multiple times about student athletes' ethnicities.

Camden Catholic President Mary Whipkey denies Strom's allegations, saying she never discussed race with him.

"I was raised not to see race," said Strom. "I tried to build this program by bringing in players based on their ability, grades and character.

"To be told in my first year that she hoped I could get more white players on the field because they would connect with the alumni base, that was very confusing to me."

Strom's teams were 34-6 in his four seasons.

Students walk out of @camdencatholic in support of football coach Nick Strom. Parents tell us school adminstrators told Strom to resign or be terminated. I was told to leave school property when I tried to get a response from school officials @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/AGRhs6BWAD — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) April 30, 2018

"We embrace our diversity at Camden Catholic," Whipkey said. "It makes us special. The things that he said, nothing like that was ever discussed."

Whipkey said that on occasion she held discussions with Strom, who was active in attracting top eighth-grade players to the school, about the racial identity of incoming student-athletes.

"I'm not saying we didn't have discussions about who was coming in," Whipkey said. "I am saying that it is not true that that was ever a negative discussion. That was never done in a negative context."