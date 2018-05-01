Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Nebraska dust storm triggers chain-reaction crash, 1 dead

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 photo provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, emergency personnel work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash caused by blowing dust from farm fields along Interstate 80 near York, Neb. (Sgt. Dean Riedel/Nebraska State Patrol via AP)
YORK, Neb. — Authorities say one person has died after a dust storm triggered a 29-vehicle accident along an interstate in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says visibility was reduced to nearly zero Sunday as dust blew in from farm fields along Interstate 80 near York, a city about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Lincoln.

The patrol says the conditions caused a chain-reaction crash that injured 15 people, including one person who was flown to a Lincoln hospital.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Monday that one of the injured had died. Thomas says he couldn't release further details.

Others injured were taken to hospitals in Aurora and York.

Winds gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) were reported in the area. The patrol says the crash closed a 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of the interstate for nearly three hours.

