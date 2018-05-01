Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Appeal hearing set for woman sentenced as a teen to life

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Oral arguments are set for June in the appeal of a woman imprisoned for life without parole after she killed a man who solicited her as a then-16-year-old prostitute.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set June 14 as the court date for the case of 29-year-old Cyntoia Brown in front of a three-judge panel in Cincinnati.

Brown has been in prison since 2004, when she was convicted of killing the 43-year-old man. Brown's advocates say she was a sex trafficking victim fearing for her life and wronged by the legal system. Prosecutors say Brown killed the man to rob him.

She cannot be paroled until she's at least 67.

Celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West have called for her release.

