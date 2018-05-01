Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Shooting victim's dad sues deputy who didn't enter school

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
This Feb. 14, 2018 frame from security video provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Scot Peterson, right, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The video released Thursday, March 15, shows Peterson going toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but stayed outside with his handgun drawn. (Courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The father of a student killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school is suing the armed officer who stood outside the building as people were massacred within.

Andrew Pollack tells news outlets that Scot Peterson, who was then a sheriff's deputy and the school's resource officer, is his main target in the wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in Broward County. Peterson was suspended without pay after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He then resigned and retired.

Pollack's daughter Meadow was among the 17 killed. Pollack says Peterson could have entered, but instead “let all those people get murdered.”

The lawsuit also names 19-year-old shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, the estate of Cruz's mother and the couple who took him in when she died.

