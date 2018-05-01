Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trump to welcome Southwest Airlines flight crew, passengers

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
David Maialetti/AP
A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
This photo provided by Diana McBride Self shows Flight 1380 pilot Tammie Jo Shults (right) interacting with passengers after emergency landing the plane, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Passengers praised Shults for her professionalism during the emergency.
Diana McBride via AP
This photo provided by Diana McBride Self shows Flight 1380 pilot Tammie Jo Shults (right) interacting with passengers after emergency landing the plane, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Passengers praised Shults for her professionalism during the emergency.
This April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez shows the window that was shattered after a jet engine of a Southwest Airlines airplane blew out at altitude, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from the window during the flight of the Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, shown after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
Marty Martinez/AP
This April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez shows the window that was shattered after a jet engine of a Southwest Airlines airplane blew out at altitude, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from the window during the flight of the Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, shown after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Updated 49 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting the crew and passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight forced into an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded, damaging the fuselage and critically injuring a passenger who was partially sucked out of a window broken by shrapnel.

The White House says Trump wants to thank the crew for safely landing the damaged airplane. He also wants to meet passengers who assisted other travelers.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor, the pilots, are expected to attend, along with three flight attendants and five passengers.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was headed from New York to Dallas last month when an engine on the Boeing 737 exploded at 30,000 feet.

Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive from New Mexico, died from her injuries.

