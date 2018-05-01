Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

A quick look at 'May Day' around the globe

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
A protester holds a sign reading 'Human Rights are for all humans' as he takes part in a May Day (Labour Day) rally from the Social Democrats in Sweden, in Stockholm on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator carries a placard reading: 'don't bomb Syria' during the 'Revolutionary 1st of May Demonstration' on May 1, 2018 in Berlin.
AFP/Getty Images
Protesters take part in a May Day (Labour Day) rally from the Social Democrats in Sweden, in Stockholm on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Turkish youths demonstrate during a May Day rally on May 1, 2018 on the Anatolian side of Istanbul in Maltepe. Istanbul police on May 1 detained over 50 people and placed a security lockdown on the city as the Turkish metropolis marked a tense May Day.
AFP/Getty Images
Indonesian workers take part in a May Day rally in Surabaya on May 1, 2018. Thousands of Indonesian workers took to the streets on May 1 to demand better working conditions and welfare.
AFP/Getty Images
Indian labourers construct a temporary road on the river bank of Ganga in Allahabad on May 1, 2018. Countries across the world mark May 1 as International Labour Day.
AFP/Getty Images
Indonesian workers take part in a May Day rally in Surabaya on May 1, 2018. Thousands of Indonesian workers took to the streets on May 1 to demand better working conditions and welfare.
AFP/Getty Images
Pakistani union members and workers shout slogans as they march during a May Day rally in Karachi on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Supporters of the Lebanese Communist Party brandish a national flag and banners during a rally celebrating the International Labour Day in the Lebanese capital Beirut on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
LGBT activists take part in a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Sri Lankan labourer pulls a cart while supporters of the Frontline Socialist Party parade along a street holding placards and banners as they participate in a Labour Day or May Day rally in Colombo on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Drummers perform during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg on May 1, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 1 hour ago

May Day may conjure images of spring celebrations, even sweet maypole dances, but the history of May 1 actually is one of laborers demanding safe conditions and an 8-hour work day.

According to the Industrial Workers of the World , May Day has its roots in 1886, when more than 300,000 workers in 13,000 businesses across the U.S. walked off their jobs in the first May Day celebration in history.

In later days, violence, lockouts, beatings and shootings were reported as law enforcement officials and armed guards responded to the picketing.

The website notes that the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions (later the American Federation of Labor) proclaimed at its national convention in Chicago, held in 1884, that "eight hours shall constitute a legal day's labor from and after May 1, 1886."

Dozens of countries recognize May Day as an official holiday, and more unofficially celebrate the day born in violence and death in the U.S. as a nascent labor movement for fair wages and treatment.

"Mayday" also is an international distress call, credited to senior radio operator Frederick Mockford for coming up with a term in 1923 similar to the French word "m'aider," which translates to "help me," according to Oxford Dictionaries.

In addition to a day celebrating worker solidarity, May Day is associated with the start of spring.

And in parts of Europe, and many North American festivals, day care facilities and schools, May Day is celebrated with a tall wooden pole often bedecked with flowers or colorful ribbons, under which dancers move around the "maypole."

As with an specially recognized "day," Twitter is awash in May Day references - memorials, rallies, and the celebration of spring's return.

Around the globe, the day saluting the world's workforce is being acknowledged.

Wishes are given for a "chill" observation.

Work for work's sake is celebrated.

Rallies are held.

Its history is remembered.

And clashes continue.

It's incorporated into ongoing teacher strikes.

A sweet tradition is recalled.

Wishes for a fab May day from a former Beatle.

And, lastly, some lovely thoughts and breaths of fresh air on this May Day.

And a suggestion for a way to wish one's neighbor a happy May Day.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

