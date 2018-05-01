A quick look at 'May Day' around the globe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

May Day may conjure images of spring celebrations, even sweet maypole dances, but the history of May 1 actually is one of laborers demanding safe conditions and an 8-hour work day.

According to the Industrial Workers of the World , May Day has its roots in 1886, when more than 300,000 workers in 13,000 businesses across the U.S. walked off their jobs in the first May Day celebration in history.

In later days, violence, lockouts, beatings and shootings were reported as law enforcement officials and armed guards responded to the picketing.

The website notes that the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions (later the American Federation of Labor) proclaimed at its national convention in Chicago, held in 1884, that "eight hours shall constitute a legal day's labor from and after May 1, 1886."

Dozens of countries recognize May Day as an official holiday, and more unofficially celebrate the day born in violence and death in the U.S. as a nascent labor movement for fair wages and treatment.

"Mayday" also is an international distress call, credited to senior radio operator Frederick Mockford for coming up with a term in 1923 similar to the French word "m'aider," which translates to "help me," according to Oxford Dictionaries.

In addition to a day celebrating worker solidarity, May Day is associated with the start of spring.

And in parts of Europe, and many North American festivals, day care facilities and schools, May Day is celebrated with a tall wooden pole often bedecked with flowers or colorful ribbons, under which dancers move around the "maypole."

As with an specially recognized "day," Twitter is awash in May Day references - memorials, rallies, and the celebration of spring's return.

Around the globe, the day saluting the world's workforce is being acknowledged.

Wishes are given for a "chill" observation.

Work for work's sake is celebrated.

Rallies are held.

#JVP held its #May Day rally in #Jaffna Municipal Council grounds under the leadership of party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake;party transported hundreds of its supporters from South for the event. #MayDay2018 pic.twitter.com/0xEMaFIrob — கரிகாலன் garikaalan (@garikaalan) May 1, 2018

Workers and activists around the world are marking May Day with rallies to demand their governments address labor issues.NYC, Paris, Zurich and Berlin: pic.twitter.com/VYdS9UvDCc — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 1, 2018

Its history is remembered.

Wish u a happy #may day for every worker and all people pic.twitter.com/uD5fbAbSW7 — Sudesh sunny (@SunnySudesh) May 1, 2018

Happy #May Day celebration of the rising of the masses against the injustice of the rich - sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/AsTurSmTx7 — The Record Shop (@RecordShopChelt) May 1, 2018

And clashes continue.

#Breaking : Union workers and #Antifa protestors are already setting fire in #Paris in protests of #Mayday ! 4 cars burned and a lot of car windows broken. 1 Building had to be evacuated duo Smoke damage! pic.twitter.com/LIv3MoKijh — Sotiri Dimpinoudis Ⓥ (@sotiridi) May 1, 2018

It's incorporated into ongoing teacher strikes.

Happy May Day from Arizona! Today's a great day to celebrate the return of the strike — and the labor movement — to the center of US politics. pic.twitter.com/nOFvZMrLyb — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) May 1, 2018

A sweet tradition is recalled.

Well, since it's #MayDay ...A little archive clip from La Fille mal gardée in celebration of #May1st pic.twitter.com/9YuMMXSdXN — The Royal Ballet (@TheRoyalBallet) May 1, 2018

Wishes for a fab May day from a former Beatle.

And, lastly, some lovely thoughts and breaths of fresh air on this May Day.

Happy #May1st I love the French tradition of leaving Lily of the Valley to family and friends on May 1st, it's a beautiful custom. So in the spirit of my lovely French friends I give you Lily if the Valley. Have a lovely day! #FrenchTraditions #LilyoftheValley #May pic.twitter.com/jqZDuw3RQF — Frankie Reviews (@chicksandrogues) May 1, 2018

And a suggestion for a way to wish one's neighbor a happy May Day.

Today is #MayDay - Do you still follow the tradition of placing May Baskets on neighbors' doorstep? ... https://t.co/Kc8hvn0e1N pic.twitter.com/VnZMFZU16q — NationalDayCalendar (@NationalDayCal) May 1, 2018

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.