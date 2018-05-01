Study: Synthetics now play bigger role in overdose deaths than prescription opioids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl and its offshoots now play a role in more overdose deaths than prescription opioids such as OxyContin, according to a report published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers used death certificates to calculate the number and percentage of synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths across the United States from 2010 and 2016, according to CNN.

Of the 42,249 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2016, about 46 percent involved synthetic opioids, according to the research. Prescription drugs played a role in 40 percent. Only 37 percent involved heroin.

That's more than triple the rate of synthetic overdose-related deaths in 2010, when the drugs were involved in about 14 percent of overdose deaths.

In Allegheny County in 2010, prescription opioids were involved in 37 percent of all overdose deaths, according to an analysis of data from Overdose Free PA. In 2016, that percentage was down to 20 percent.

In terms of synthetic opioids, those were found in 8.8 percent of overdose deaths in the county in 2010, and heroin in 37.9 percent. By 2016, about 65.3 percent of overdose deaths involved synthetics, and heroin played a role in 50.7 percent, according to the data.

“It's certainly concerning,” Christopher Jones, lead author of the JAMA report, told CNN. “I think that it tracks very closely with the increased availability of synthetic opioids that are coming into the United States.”

Jones, who is director of the National Mental Health and Substance Use Policy Laboratory, told CNN the actual numbers are likely much higher, as the study did not include death certificates that did not specify drug type.

He said between 15 percent and 25 percent of overdose deaths don't list specific drugs.

In Westmoreland County, synthetic opioids were found in 15.7 percent of the county's 57 overdoses in 2010, but the percentage rose to 63.2 percent by 2016, according to Overdose Free PA data.

Prescription opioids were involved in 47.3 percent of fatal overdoses in 2010 but fell to 20.6 percent in 2016.

The JAMA report noted that awareness of the increased risks posed by synthetic opioids is key to reducing the number of deaths associated with them, but that should be just one part of a comprehensive approach.

“Widespread public health messaging is needed, and clinicians, first responders and lay persons likely to respond to an overdose should be trained on synthetic opioid risks and equipped with multiple doses of naloxone,” the authors wrote. “These efforts should be part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce the illicit supply of opioids and expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.