Oregon deer walking around with arrows in their bodies; police want the one responsible

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The images are certain to make good hunters irate.

Last week, the Oregon State Police posted pictures of deer walking in a field with arrow going through their bodies. The post was in an effort to make the public aware and possibly get leads on finding the party responsible.

CNN reports the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife were tipped off about a deer in southwest Oregon that was moving around with an arrow stuck through its body. State troopers investigated the area of Shady Cove, Ore., in hopes of tranquilizing the deer and removing the arrow. However, they were unable to find the animal.

A while later, another trooper found a second and third deer with arrows in their bodies.

According to the Oregon State Police's post, "the injuries to the deer did not appear to be life threatening," as the deer were able to walk and feed.

The images may be disturbing to some readers.

In a corresponding post , the Oregon Hunters Association has offered $2,600 for information leading to an arrest.

"Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges," the state police post said.

Not only is it cruel, but whoever shot the arrows was doing so out of season. Archery season for deer in Oregon goes from mid-August through late September and mid-November through mid-December, according to Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife.