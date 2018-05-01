Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Oregon deer walking around with arrows in their bodies; police want the one responsible

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The images are certain to make good hunters irate.

Last week, the Oregon State Police posted pictures of deer walking in a field with arrow going through their bodies. The post was in an effort to make the public aware and possibly get leads on finding the party responsible.

CNN reports the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife were tipped off about a deer in southwest Oregon that was moving around with an arrow stuck through its body. State troopers investigated the area of Shady Cove, Ore., in hopes of tranquilizing the deer and removing the arrow. However, they were unable to find the animal.

A while later, another trooper found a second and third deer with arrows in their bodies.

According to the Oregon State Police's post, "the injuries to the deer did not appear to be life threatening," as the deer were able to walk and feed.

The images may be disturbing to some readers.

In a corresponding post , the Oregon Hunters Association has offered $2,600 for information leading to an arrest.

"Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges," the state police post said.

Not only is it cruel, but whoever shot the arrows was doing so out of season. Archery season for deer in Oregon goes from mid-August through late September and mid-November through mid-December, according to Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me