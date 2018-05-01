Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Smoking, vaping banned at parks in West Virginia city

Wire Reports | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
Ritter Park in Huntington, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at parks in a West Virginia city.

Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District director Kevin Brady tells news outlets the new tobacco-free policy will limit smoking and vaping to parking lots only. He says the Board of Park Commissioners voted to approve the policy last Wednesday.

Brady says signs could be posted as soon as this week and that designated trash receptacles will be also placed. Officials say the policy will help create a healthier environment.

Brady says the state's smoking population is large and that one thing the policy seeks to do is discourage people from smoking in parks rather than prohibiting them.

"We've got lots of kids here, we've got seniors that walk every day and they don't want to be exposed to second-hand smoke," Brady said.

Huntington is in Cabell County. Smoking in enclosed workplaces, including bars and restaurants, was officially banned in the county in 2008.

