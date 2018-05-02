Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
UK: 450,000 women missed out on breast cancer test

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
LONDON — Britain's health minister has apologized for what he called a “serious failure” that resulted in hundreds of thousands of women not being invited to their final screening test for breast cancer.

Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday in Parliament that the mistake appeared to be the result of a “computer algorithm failure” dating back to 2009. He said about 450,000 women aged between 68 and 71 weren't given a chance to have a mammogram. Of those women, Hunt said experts estimated up to 270 might have died prematurely.

Hunt apologized “wholeheartedly and unreservedly” for the suffering caused and promised there would be an independent review of the national breast screening program. Breast cancer screening is offered to all women aged 50 to 70 in England every three years.

