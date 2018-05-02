$2 million Texas lottery winner has until end of Wednesday to claim prize

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texans: Hurry up and check your pockets and any other place you might have stuck a lottery ticket.

There's an unclaimed Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million — bought in McAllen last year — that's about to expire.

Wednesday, May 2, is the last day the winning ticket can be cashed in, lottery officials say.

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers for the ticket: 10-22-42-61-69. The winning Mega Ball number: 3. The Megaplier number was 2.

This winning $2 million ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.

The ticket was bought for the Nov. 3, 2017 drawing at the Tejano Mart #410 at 620 E. Ridge Road in McAllen.

At the end of Wednesday, the ticket may no longer be claimed.

Unclaimed prize money goes to the Foundation School Fund, which is overseen by the Texas Education Agency and helps fund school needs across the state ranging from bilingual education to special education, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

More than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, state records show.

Winning lottery tickets for drawings like Mega Millions and Powerball are valid for 180 days from the day of the drawing. Scratch-off tickets are valid for 180 days after the “close date” of the ticket that's set by lottery officials.