World

Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashes in Georgia

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Smoke rises in the distant where an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near an in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in this view from Poolers, Ga.
Minh Phan/AP
Smoke rises in the distant where an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near an in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in this view from Poolers, Ga.

Updated 1 hour ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, the Air Force said. There was no immediate word of injuries.

The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property. The airport advised passengers to check with their airline for updated flight information.

