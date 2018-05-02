Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent could trigger a new eruption of lava.
USGS/AP
Updated 4 hours ago

HONOLULU — Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at Puu Oo.

The floor began to collapse Monday, triggering lava to move into a new area of the volcano and causing a series of earthquakes.

There have been about 50 small quakes detected in the area on Wednesday morning alone.

Lava moved down the slope of the volcano and into the Big Island's Puna District. Geologists believe that the magma may have gone under Highway 130, which leads to a popular volcano access point.

Scientists say a new eruption in the area is possible.

