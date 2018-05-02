Ohio woman Larrisa Rodriguez awaiting trial in son's death bears 10th child

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — An Ohio woman awaiting trial in the death of her 5-year-old developmentally disabled son whose body was found buried in her backyard has given birth for the 10th time.

Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, of Cleveland, was taken to a hospital from the Cuyahoga County Jail where she gave birth to a daughter April 27. The county has taken temporary custody of the infant.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, have been indicted on murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse charges in the death of Jordan Rodriguez. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities in December found the boy's body buried in bags in the yard of the child's home.

Court documents say Larissa Rodriguez told police she and her boyfriend buried Jordan after finding him unresponsive.

His body showed multiple signs of abuse, including broken ribs, court records say. Prosecutors previously said that Jordan died after his mother failed to seek medical treatment for him.

Social workers said in court documents that her home was in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions." It was also infested with rats and cockroaches, and social workers found one child eating a cockroach-filled sandwich when they arrived at the house, records say.

The four children who lived at the home have been taken into emergency custody by the county, which has opened 13 abuse or neglect investigations into Rodriguez since 1999.