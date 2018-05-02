Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Las Vegas shooter's room shown in police body-camera videos

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
An image from body camera footage on Oct. 1 provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officers deploying a shield and weapons.
Associated Press
An image from body camera footage on Oct. 1 provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officers deploying a shield and weapons.
Officers search hallways at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Officers search hallways at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.
Officers breach the shooter's room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Officers breach the shooter's room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

Updated 8 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas officers burst into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and found assault-style weapons scattered around the room, according to police body-camera video released Wednesday.

Hours of footage from two officers' body-worn cameras show police walking into a casino that was still packed after gunfire started raining down on an outdoor concert from 32 floors up in a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel.

People were still playing slot machines as an officer told an employee: "There's a shooter. He's shot and killed multiple people already." Police ordered people to flee and told a worker: "Get everyone out of here."

Authorities say Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more from the windows of his hotel suite last fall before killing himself as authorities closed in.

The video shows officers checking rooms in the Mandalay Bay before getting to Paddock's suite. An officer says, "Breach! Breach! Breach!" before a loud bang and the sound of a fire alarm begins to sound.

An officer grabbed an assault-style rifle from the ledge of a broken window and other weapons were found around the room.

Inside, the videos record officers talking about whether there is evidence of a second shooter and finding gunman Stephen Paddock's driver's license. Police and the FBI later said they believe the 64-year-old former accountant and high-stakes video poker player acted alone.

The videos do not show what the first officer through the door saw because he didn't activate his body-worn camera. The disclosure by police lawyers late Tuesday raised questions about whether officers followed department policy.

They also do not provide a complete view of everything police discovered when they entered Paddock's suite or any clues about why he opened fire Oct. 1.

The newly released videos represent a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings, none of which offer a motive for the shooting, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

The police investigation is not finished, said Lombardo, the elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He called the preparation and release of the information sought by media outlets in a public records lawsuit a "monumental task" that diverts resources from police work.

"What is seen on those videos in no way changes the facts that we were able to clarify for you shortly after the crime," Lombardo said.

He referred to a preliminary police report released Jan. 19 that said Paddock meticulously planned the attack, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

Lombardo's top spokeswoman, Carla Alston, said Wednesday that no one in the agency would comment about whether the first officer through the door followed proper procedure by not turning on his camera or whether he had been disciplined for violating policies.

The department requires officers with body cameras to activate them during calls that lead to interaction with residents and searches.

The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials while Paddock fired for more than 10 minutes from upper-floor windows of the Mandalay Bay resort.

Department lawyers told a judge that there were almost 750 hours of body-camera recordings and volumes of 911 audio recordings. They called it time-consuming and costly to comply with the public records requests and said the materials could disclose investigative techniques.

Seven months after the shooting, the Nevada Supreme Court last week upheld a state judge's ruling that the records must be made public. Lombardo said Tuesday that the department would release more recordings in batches in coming weeks.

"We believe the release of the graphic footage will further traumatize a wounded community. For that, we apologize," he said.

Related Content
Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting
LAS VEGAS — The much anticipated autopsy report on Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock did nothing to help explain why he carried out the deadliest ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me