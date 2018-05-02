Officers injured from explosion at barricade scene in Connecticut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving nine people including at least eight officers injured, officials said.

North Haven Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern says none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

When asked at news conference early Thursday if the suspect was in custody, Mulhern would not comment.

The wife, he said, escaped before the blast.

Multiple officers injured. I saw about four police officers being put into ambulances with possible injuries. Now being told to take shelter. Fire is still burning. #NorthHaven pic.twitter.com/OnMt4tVQnb — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) May 3, 2018

"This started late this afternoon with what was apparently a very violent domestic call," First Selectman Michael Freda told WTIC-TV. The police "were trying to coax him ... out of the house and really try to calm the situation down. Then things took a turn for the worse with an explosion."

Freda said the six officers suffered cuts, abrasions and bruises and were taken to Yale New Haven hospital. It was not immediately known if the wife was also being treated at the hospital, which said it had seven patients.

Police were heard continuing to try to coax the man out of the house even after the explosion. State police said the suspect had not yet been apprehended and called it an active situation.

"It's quite surprising," Freda said. "This is a quiet residential neighborhood. It's been a very emotional scene."

Explosion then fire during North Haven stand-off. We're on Quinnipiac Ave. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/iPt7FQSATV — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) May 3, 2018

Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

North Haven resident Joan Mazurek, 76, a retired accountant, heard what she thought was a train at her home about a mile away from the scene. It was the explosion.

"Then we heard all the, oh my God, all the ambulances and fire engines. The noise from all the emergency vehicles was unbelievable," she said. "It's a shock. Nothing ever happens like this in North Haven."

BREAKING: Big fire on Quinnipiac88 Ave in North Haven. Neighbors told me it was a hostage situation and said a man had bombs inside the home. Neighbors also say their entire house shook when the explosion happened. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 3, 2018

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control hours later.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

It's 27 miles south of Hartford, Connecticut's capital.