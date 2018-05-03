Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Golden State Killer suspect fights DNA collection effort

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, right, makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo 72, appeared in court, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, with Howard who is asking the court to stop the Sacramento County District Attorney from further executing a search warrant. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo Joseph James DeAngelo talks with Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, right, during his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo 72, appeared in court, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, with Howard who is asking the court to stop the Sacramento County District Attorney from further executing a search warrant. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former policeman accused of being the Golden State Killer headed back to court Thursday to fight prosecutors' efforts to collect more of his DNA.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, was scheduled to appear in a Sacramento courtroom connected to the county jail where he's being held.

His public defender, Diane Howard, has filed a motion to block efforts by the district attorney to take DNA, fingerprints and photos of DeAngelo's body.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert got a warrant last week to gather the samples and photographs.

DeAngelo was arrested last week and identified as the suspect in at least a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes between 1976 and 1986.

Prosecutors said they used DNA and a genealogical website to identify DeAngelo, decades after the case had gone cold.

Prosecutors initially planned to take more DNA and photographs Wednesday, prompting Howard's motion to halt the action.

In a brief court appearance, Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet delayed the hearing until Thursday.

DeAngelo, in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffed to a wheelchair, appeared alongside Howard. He has not yet entered a plea.

Howard argued in a motion that the search warrant should be stopped because it was approved before DeAngelo was arrested and arraigned last week.

Prosecutors argued that the search warrant was still relevant and said collecting the evidence won't be “testimonial in nature.”

The Associated Press and other news organizations have filed a motion to unseal the full search and arrest warrants for DeAngelo, which could provide additional details about the DNA techniques prosecutors used to identify him.

