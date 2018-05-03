Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

1 body found after 9 officers hurt in explosion at Connecticut standoff

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
This image provided by WFSB-TV shows a fire behind a house in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving at least six officers injured, state police and a town official said.
WFSB-TV
This image provided by WFSB-TV shows a fire behind a house in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving at least six officers injured, state police and a town official said.
Emergency personnel respond to Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven, Conn., at the scene of explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday evening, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage, leaving several officers injured, officials said. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
Emergency personnel respond to Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven, Conn., at the scene of explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday evening, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage, leaving several officers injured, officials said. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in North Haven, Conn. A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.
New Haven Register
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in North Haven, Conn. A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.
One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage, leaving several officers injured, officials said. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage, leaving several officers injured, officials said. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
A first responder secures traffic as emergency personnel work the scene of explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday evening, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage, leaving several officers injured, officials said.
New Haven Register
A first responder secures traffic as emergency personnel work the scene of explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday evening, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage, leaving several officers injured, officials said.
Emergency personnel stand on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven, Conn. near the scene of explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
Emergency personnel stand on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven, Conn. near the scene of explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda speaks to the media hours after emergency personnel responded at the scene of and explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in North Haven, Conn. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda speaks to the media hours after emergency personnel responded at the scene of and explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in North Haven, Conn. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda speaks to the media hours after emergency personnel responded at the scene of and explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in North Haven, Conn. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda speaks to the media hours after emergency personnel responded at the scene of and explosion and reported stand-off Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in North Haven, Conn. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP)
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda talks to reporters Wednesday night, May 2, 2018, in North Haven, Conn. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving several people injured, officials said. The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the explosion around 8:30 p.m., Freda said. The wife, he said, escaped before the blast. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda talks to reporters Wednesday night, May 2, 2018, in North Haven, Conn. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving several people injured, officials said. The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the explosion around 8:30 p.m., Freda said. The wife, he said, escaped before the blast. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)

Updated 4 hours ago

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A body was found in a Connecticut building after an explosion during a standoff with a man who had taken his wife hostage, officials said Thursday.

State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said that nine officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the remains of one unidentified person was found in a building at the home in North Haven Thursday morning.

Grant did not release a name during a Thursday news conference, saying an autopsy was scheduled to positively identify the body. But there was no one in custody.

Kelly said that a woman had called police to report domestic violence before the explosion at a barn behind the home Wednesday night. First Selectman Michael Freda said the wife escaped before the explosion.

“This started late this afternoon with what was apparently a very violent domestic call,” Freda told WTIC-TV. He said the police “were trying to coax him ... out of the house and really try to calm the situation down. Then things took a turn for the worse with an explosion.”

All nine officers remained hospitalized Thursday. They were members of the regional tactical team, and included five from East Haven, three from North Haven, and one from Branford.

Firefighters on Thursday continued to battle the barn fire that also damaged other structures and vehicles.

Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

Police were heard continuing to try to coax the man out of the house even after the explosion on Wednesday night.

North Haven resident Joan Mazurek, 76, a retired accountant, heard what she thought was a train at her home about a mile away from the scene. It was the explosion.

“Then we heard all the, oh my God, all the ambulances and fire engines. The noise from all the emergency vehicles was unbelievable,” she said. “It's a shock. Nothing ever happens like this in North Haven.”

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me