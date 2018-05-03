New Jersey school superintendent charged with repeatedly pooping on football field
A New Jersey school superintdendent has been arrested for allegedly pooping on a neighboring school district's football field "on a daily basis," according to news site NJ.com .
Thomas Tramaglini, 42, is superintendent of Kenilworth School District.
He lives about 3 miles from Holmdel High School, where staff and coaches were finding human feces almost every day, according to NJ.com.
Police and school employees started monitoring the field to find the mystery pooper, and arrested Tramaglini while he was running on the track at 5:50 a.m. Monday, NJ.com reported.
Tramaglini is on paid leave from his $147,504 a year position.
He is charged with defecating in public, lewdness and littering.
