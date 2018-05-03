Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Prosecutor: Canadian man who was lynched in Amazon had shot indigenous healer

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
This photograph released by Zona Pucallpa Noticias shows Olivia Arevalo, 81, a respected member of the Shipibo-Konibo Amazonic tribe. She allegedly was killed by a Canadian citizen on April 19, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
This photograph released by Zona Pucallpa Noticias shows Olivia Arevalo, 81, a respected member of the Shipibo-Konibo Amazonic tribe. She allegedly was killed by a Canadian citizen on April 19, 2018.
In this Sunday, April 22, 2018, photo, people cry over the coffin of plant healer Olivia Arevalo during her burial in Ucayali, Peru. Authorities say a mob dragged a Canadian man, Sebastian Woodroffe, by the neck to his death shortly after people accused him of shooting to death the octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru.
La Gaceta Ucayalina
In this Sunday, April 22, 2018, photo, people cry over the coffin of plant healer Olivia Arevalo during her burial in Ucayali, Peru. Authorities say a mob dragged a Canadian man, Sebastian Woodroffe, by the neck to his death shortly after people accused him of shooting to death the octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru.

Updated 2 hours ago

LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian prosecutor says a Canadian man killed in a brutal lynching in the Amazon is believed to have shot and killed an esteemed indigenous leader days before.

Ricardo Jimenez is the chief prosecutor in the remote Ucayali province and says all evidence now gathered indicates Sebastian Woodroffe did kill an 81-year-old traditional healer.

Bullet cartridges found near the body of Olivia Arevalo were traced back to a gun the 41-year-old had purchased earlier in April and gunpowder was found on his clothes.

Woodroffe had gone to Peru to learn about medicinal plants in order to help people suffering from addiction. He was one of Arevalo's students at the time of her death.

Investigators are searching for two people believed responsible for Woodroffe's death.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me