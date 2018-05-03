Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii's Big Island

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY
Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Thursday, May 3, 2018, that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake has struck Hawaii's Big Island. The increased activity is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent.

Updated 2 hours ago

HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 5.0-magnitude earthquake has struck Hawaii's Big Island.

The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano, Kilauea, since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible.

The quake was centered about 4.3-miles deep on the south flank of Kilauea. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the earthquake was not strong enough to trigger a tsunami.

Earthquakes in the region have been happening consistently since the Puu Oo crater collapsed Monday.

“It appears that ground shaking from the earthquake caused rockfalls in the Puu Oo crater on Kilauea Volcano's East Rift Zone, which resulted in a short-lived plume of reddish ash rising above the cone,” said Tina Neal, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory's chief scientist in a statement.

Hawaii County officials reported Wednesday that a road in the Big Island's Puna District was closed after it was damaged by earlier quakes.

