Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Historians name 2 19th century shipwrecks, found during search for missing Malaysia Airlines jet

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
Here is one of two ships found during the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that was lost in 2014 with 238 people aboard. Maritime historians said Thursday, May 3, 2018, that the wreckage could be the brig W. Gordon or the barque Magdala, according to incomplete records of ships lost in that period.
Australian Transport Safety Bureau
Here is one of two ships found during the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that was lost in 2014 with 238 people aboard. Maritime historians said Thursday, May 3, 2018, that the wreckage could be the brig W. Gordon or the barque Magdala, according to incomplete records of ships lost in that period.

Updated 8 hours ago

CANBERRA, Australia — A four-year search of the depths of the Indian Ocean has failed to find Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. But the unprecedented sonar hunt for the missing airliner might be close to solving 19th century mysteries — the locations of two sailing ships that vanished with cargos of coal.

Maritime historians Thursday published a short list of the possible identities of two shipwrecks found during the initial 274,000-square mile three-year search for the Boeing 777 that was lost in 2014 with 238 people aboard.

The wrecks, found in 2015, are 22 miles apart and 1,440 miles southwest of Australia in debris fields scattered with coal more than 2.3 miles below the ocean's surface.

The searchers had a closer look with underwater drones that took photographs of both sites and retrieved a coal sample from one. Analysis showed the coal was probably from Britain, a Western Australian Museum report said.

The museum's examination of the images of the scattered remnants of a wooden ship discovered on May 19, 2015, found it was possibly the brig W. Gordon or the barque Magdala, according to incomplete records of ships lost in that period.

W. Gordon was on a voyage from Scotland to Australia when it disappeared in 1877 with 10 crew aboard. Magdala was lost in 1882 while sailing from Wales to Indonesia.

The report found the splintered wreck was most likely sunk by an explosion. Coal cargoes in the era exploded through sparking of methane gas accumulating below deck or the spontaneous combustion of overheated coal.

An iron wreck found on Dec. 19, 2015, was most likely the barque West Ridge, which vanished while sailing from England to India with 28 sailors in 1883, the report said. A coal sample from that wreck suggested the cargo was British.

There was no evidence of what caused the disaster, but the wreck's location east of the trade route from Europe to Asia suggested it might have been heading to the closest port in Australia for help.

The museum's curator of maritime archaeology, Ross Anderson, said the new data about the two sinkings was a significant byproduct of the search for Flight 370, which was flying from Malaysia to China when communications with it were lost.

But Anderson doubted that the identities of the two deepest wrecks found in the Indian Ocean would ever be confirmed without a wealthy private benefactor because of their depth and remoteness.

“If it was a shipwreck that we could dive on ... we'd be looking for any artifacts like ceramics or bottles or anything that could confirm providence,” Anderson said.

“These are the deepest wrecks so far located in the Indian Ocean, they're some of the most remote shipwrecks in the world, so we try to maximize any information,” he added.

The initial underwater sonar probe scoured remote seabed at depths of up to 20,000 feet before Malaysia, China and Australia agreed to end the state-funded search for Flight 370 last year. The wrecks were found during that search.

The wrecks of two trawlers sunk the late 20th century were also discovered, but the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which supervised the search, did not ask the museum to research them.

Ocean Infinity, a U.S. technology company conducting a new search, said this week it had covered nearly 31,000 square miles since January without finding any sign of the plane's wreckage.

In January, the Malaysian government pledged to pay Texas-based Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it could find the wreckage or black boxes of the aircraft within 90 days.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me