Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Cincinnati Zoo's aardvark contributes to national animal milk research

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, zookeeper Danielle Holste looks on as Winsol, an aardvark born in December, nurses on his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, zookeeper Danielle Holste looks on as Winsol, an aardvark born in December, nurses on his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, above, rests alongside his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, above, rests alongside his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, stands beside his mother Ali in their enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, stands beside his mother Ali in their enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, left, rests alongside his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, left, rests alongside his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, left, rests alongside his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.
In this April 6, 2018, photo, Winsol, an aardvark born in December, left, rests alongside his mother Ali at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati. The zoo has been collecting and sending milk samples from Ali to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository for study.

Updated 6 hours ago

CINCINNATI — An aardvark in Cincinnati is sharing his mother's milk — with scientists in Washington.

Ali the aardvark is mother to Winsol, who in late December became the zoo's first healthy aardvark newborn since 1994. Cincinnati Zoo staffers draw milk samples from the 13-year-old mom every Friday, then send them to the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington and the Smithsonian's Exotic Animal Milk Repository.

The milk contributes data for creating milk alternatives for animal babies. The regular collection allows researchers to analyze the milk's composition and record changes. Artificial recipes tailored for specific periods in the nursing cycle can be critical to zoos that must hand-raise a newborn animal that's unable to feed from its mother.

“This allows us to determine the basis of the milk, what's in it, and if it changes ... how it changes in its formulation over time,” said Mike Dulaney, mammals curator for the Cincinnati Zoo. “We have sent them gorilla milk samples, hippo milk samples, and now aardvark milk samples, so this will increase the base knowledge that they have which not only can help us, but all other zoological facilities around the world.”

The Cincinnati Zoo benefited from Smithsonian research in feeding Fiona, the premature hippo born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She was unable to stand to feed from her mother Bibi.

“They sent milk to us so that we could analyze it, so that we could send that information back to their nutritionist, so that their nutrition staff and keepers staff could come up with a formula that was as close as possible to be able to fit mother's milk for Fiona,” recounted scientist Michael Power of the Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute.

The young hippo has thrived, becoming a social media sensation and a star attraction in Cincinnati.

The repository has some 15,000 samples from 185 species, but last received aardvark milk in 1992. There aren't a lot of opportunities, and the milking itself is tricky business.

“There's not that many aardvarks in captivity around, and especially being bred, and especially where the keepers and everything have had interactions with the animal so that you can know you can do this,” Power said. “They have to do it safely ... for both the aardvark and themselves. You can imagine going up to a mother, a mammal, and trying to get milk from it. It might not be too happy about that.

“So we have to know the personality of the animal,” Power said.

Once Winsol begins to feed, zookeeper Danielle Holste must quickly draw samples from one of Ali's available nipples without disturbing the hungry youngster. Staffers gently adjust the animals' positions to keep Ali from accidentally rolling onto Winsol. Drawing milk by hand, it takes only minutes to gather several milliliters for analysis.

The nocturnal, insect-eating animals are native to Africa. The Cincinnati Zoo's aardvarks live in the facility's Night Hunters area.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me