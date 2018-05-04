Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
File-This April 13, 2017, file photo shows Charlie Rose attending The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media party at The Pool in New York. Three women who worked with Rose filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Friday, May 4, 2018, against CBS News and the television journalist. The lawsuit filed in New York state court seeks unspecified damages. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
File-This April 13, 2017, file photo shows Charlie Rose attending The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media party at The Pool in New York. Three women who worked with Rose filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Friday, May 4, 2018, against CBS News and the television journalist. The lawsuit filed in New York state court seeks unspecified damages. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Three women who worked with Charlie Rose filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Friday against CBS News and the television journalist.

The lawsuit filed in New York state court seeks unspecified damages.

It said the women, who were in their early 20s when they were hired, were subjected to “predatory behavior,” including repeated physical and verbal sexual harassment as Rose inquired about their sex lives and boasted of his exploits with women.

Rose was fired in November as “CBS This Morning” anchor.

His PBS interview show was canceled. The Washington Post has reported that more than two dozen women say Rose harassed them.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement made when the allegations first surfaced, Rose apologized for “inappropriate behavior” but said some allegations were not accurate. His representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The women making the claim against him were identified in court papers as Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing Wei.

According to the lawsuit, Harris began working at CBS as a broadcast associate for “CBS This Morning” in January 2016, and Wei joined CBS as a news associate on the same program in September 2015. McNeal, the lawsuit said, worked in Manhattan for Rose as an executive assistant starting in April 2017.

Wei is on medical leave from CBS, Harris no longer works at CBS and McNeal no longer works for Rose.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me