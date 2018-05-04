Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona street

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo a skylight is reflected in the rear window of a Waymo driverless car during a Google event in San Francisco. Just days after ride-hailing service Uber announced it was testing tractor-trailers that drive themselves, Google’s autonomous vehicle operation announced similar testing in Georgia on Friday, March 9, 2018. Waymo says that starting next week it will run self-driving rigs in the Atlanta area with human backup drivers. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police in a Phoenix suburb are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by the company Waymo.

Chandler Police say the incident happened Friday afternoon when a Honda sedan swerved to avoid hitting another car.

As a result, the Honda went into opposing traffic lanes and hit the Waymo car.

Police say the vehicle was in autonomous mode but there was an occupant in the driver's seat who suffered minor injuries.

Waymo is Google's self-driving car spinoff.

The safety of self-driving technology has come under scrutiny in recent months.

A pedestrian in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe died in March after she was struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle. The incident was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.

