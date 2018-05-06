Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Production of Clark Bars, other Necco treats to continue — at least briefly

Brian Rittmeyer | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Maskas & Sons owner Brian Maskas handles a few of the New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO) products at the Tarentum distribution store on Friday April 27, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Maskas & Sons owner Brian Maskas handles a few of the New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO) products at the Tarentum distribution store on Friday April 27, 2018.
The Pittsburgh original Clark Bar is one of several candies that NECCO manufactures.
Facebook/NECCO Brands
The Pittsburgh original Clark Bar is one of several candies that NECCO manufactures.
David Luehm, owner of Luehm Candy Co. in North Huntingdon, shows off candies made by NECCO, which includes the locally created Clark Bar, on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The New England Confectionery Co. could close by early May if a buyer is not found. For Luehm, who specializes in old-time candy, that represents a large portion of his business.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
David Luehm, owner of Luehm Candy Co. in North Huntingdon, shows off candies made by NECCO, which includes the locally created Clark Bar, on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The New England Confectionery Co. could close by early May if a buyer is not found. For Luehm, who specializes in old-time candy, that represents a large portion of his business.
Candies made by NECCO, which includes the locally created Clark bar, NECCO Wafers, Sky Bar, Candy Buttons, and others, as seen at Luehm Candy Company, on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The New England Confectionary Company could close by early May, if a buyer is not found. For Luehm, who specializes in old time candy, that represents a large portion of his business.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Candies made by NECCO, which includes the locally created Clark bar, NECCO Wafers, Sky Bar, Candy Buttons, and others, as seen at Luehm Candy Company, on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The New England Confectionary Company could close by early May, if a buyer is not found. For Luehm, who specializes in old time candy, that represents a large portion of his business.
Sales of Necco Wafers are spiking, after a recent announcement that the Boston-based company could be folding.
npr.com
Sales of Necco Wafers are spiking, after a recent announcement that the Boston-based company could be folding.
The New England Confectionery Company (NECCO) may be closing in May, and candy wholesalers would be unable to get orders of popular candies such as Clark Bars, Sky Bars, NECCO wafers and Mary Jane candies. Photo taken Friday, April 27, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The New England Confectionery Company (NECCO) may be closing in May, and candy wholesalers would be unable to get orders of popular candies such as Clark Bars, Sky Bars, NECCO wafers and Mary Jane candies. Photo taken Friday, April 27, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

The New England Confectionery Co., makers of Necco Wafers and iconic Pittsburgh brand the Clark Bar, is set to be sold in bankruptcy court on May 23, according to a report by the Boston Globe .

The company, based in Revere, Mass., will continue making its products — which also includes the Sky Bar, Mary Jane chews and Sweethearts — through May, and possibly through November, depending on who takes it over after the bankruptcy auction, the paper reported.

But it's unclear if the more than 170-year-old company will survive the year.

Gordon Brothers, a Boston-based liquidator, has said it will continue to operate the company through November if it has the winning bid at the auction.

Cash bids of at least $13.96 million are due by May 18.

Former Necco chief executive Al Gulachenski has said he'd like to buy the company, by raising $20 million through crowdfunding that would keep part of Necco in business. As of Sunday, his Gofundme campaign had raised $4,475.

Local retailers recently told the Tribune-Review that their NECCO supplies have dwindled or are out.

"When they are gone, they are gone," said Jon Prince, vice president of McKeesport Candy Co. and president of online candy purveyor candyfavorites.com. "It's just been one of the great tragedies in the candy industry, I think. It's the end of an era."

Necco filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April. Three creditors claim they are owed more than $1.6 million.

In U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Boston, Necco asked to be allowed to complete a $13.3 million private sale of its assets to Gordon Brothers, which specializes in acquiring distressed companies.

CEO Michael McGee in March notified state officials and Revere's mayor that the company would lay off about 400 workers and executives if it couldn't find a buyer by May 6.

In a court filing, McGee said that as of April 17, Necco had 232 full-time employees, mostly at its Revere headquarters.

Necco, owned by an affiliate of investment firm Ares Capital, argued that an auction would likely not get a better offer than the one from Gordon Brothers and could cause Gordon Brothers to rescind its offer.

The court disagreed and authorized the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee, who negotiated with Gordon Brothers to have it remain as the initial bidder and, if it is successful at the auction, operate the company through Nov. 30.

The trustee also negotiated a lease extension up to Nov. 30 with Necco's landlords to allow the company under new ownership to continue to remain in its headquarters.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me