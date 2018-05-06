Production of Clark Bars, other Necco treats to continue — at least briefly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Current status: The brand is owned by NECCO, which paid $4.1 million for the restructured Clark Bar America Inc. in 1999 — ending production of the crunchy chocolate and peanut butter candy in Western Pennsylvania, where it was last made in an O'Hara factory. The candy bar now is made in Revere, Mass.

Sold: Clark Brothers Chewing Gum Co. spun off in 1921. Beatrice Foods bought the family-owned D.L. Clark Co. in 1955 and sold it in 1983 to the Pittsburgh Food and Beverage Co., which went bankrupt in 1995.

Started: 1886 — David Clark created D.L. Clark Co. in Allegheny City, now Pittsburgh's North Side, where the company eventually built its headquarters on Martindale Street. The Tribune-Review called that North Shore building home until 2017.

The New England Confectionery Co., makers of Necco Wafers and iconic Pittsburgh brand the Clark Bar, is set to be sold in bankruptcy court on May 23, according to a report by the Boston Globe .

The company, based in Revere, Mass., will continue making its products — which also includes the Sky Bar, Mary Jane chews and Sweethearts — through May, and possibly through November, depending on who takes it over after the bankruptcy auction, the paper reported.

But it's unclear if the more than 170-year-old company will survive the year.

Gordon Brothers, a Boston-based liquidator, has said it will continue to operate the company through November if it has the winning bid at the auction.

Cash bids of at least $13.96 million are due by May 18.

Former Necco chief executive Al Gulachenski has said he'd like to buy the company, by raising $20 million through crowdfunding that would keep part of Necco in business. As of Sunday, his Gofundme campaign had raised $4,475.

Local retailers recently told the Tribune-Review that their NECCO supplies have dwindled or are out.

"When they are gone, they are gone," said Jon Prince, vice president of McKeesport Candy Co. and president of online candy purveyor candyfavorites.com. "It's just been one of the great tragedies in the candy industry, I think. It's the end of an era."

Necco filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April. Three creditors claim they are owed more than $1.6 million.

In U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Boston, Necco asked to be allowed to complete a $13.3 million private sale of its assets to Gordon Brothers, which specializes in acquiring distressed companies.

CEO Michael McGee in March notified state officials and Revere's mayor that the company would lay off about 400 workers and executives if it couldn't find a buyer by May 6.

In a court filing, McGee said that as of April 17, Necco had 232 full-time employees, mostly at its Revere headquarters.

Necco, owned by an affiliate of investment firm Ares Capital, argued that an auction would likely not get a better offer than the one from Gordon Brothers and could cause Gordon Brothers to rescind its offer.

The court disagreed and authorized the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee, who negotiated with Gordon Brothers to have it remain as the initial bidder and, if it is successful at the auction, operate the company through Nov. 30.

The trustee also negotiated a lease extension up to Nov. 30 with Necco's landlords to allow the company under new ownership to continue to remain in its headquarters.