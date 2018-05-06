Car crashes into New York restaurant injuring several people
Updated 57 minutes ago
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A car has crashed into a restaurant in suburban New York, injuring several people.
It occurred at Enzo's Ristorante in the Westchester County village of Mamaroneck shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Surveillance video: First the driver clips this white car then ends up backing into Enzo's, a popular restaurant in Mamaroneck. 3 left critically injured. Police investigating @Abc7ny @joetorresABC7 @SandraBookman7 @JoshHartmann pic.twitter.com/3oUej8ZqSv— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) May 7, 2018
Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy tells The Journal News that multiple diners inside the restaurant were hurt and taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Juan Flores works nearby and says he saw a red car trying to get out of the parking lot. He says it backed into the restaurant, crashing through the glass doors.
DEVELOPING: Car crashes into restaurant in Mamaroneck; multiple injuries, including 3 critical. Read https://t.co/lCJ4S7Hr0b— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 7, 2018
Photos from the scene show a wide section of the floor-to-ceiling windows in the front of the restaurant smashed in.