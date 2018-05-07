Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Nearly 200 free-roaming horses died searching for water on Navajos' parched land

The Washington Post | Monday, May 7, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
This Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo shows dozens of horse carcasses lying in a dry watering hole now surrounded by a barbed wire fence near Cameron, Ariz. A couple of miles off the highway through northern Arizona is one of the most stark examples of the toll drought has taken on the region: more than 100 dead horses surrounding by cracked dirt, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. Officials on the Navajo Nation are working to cover the site with lime to help the animals decompose and keep away scavengers.
Felicia Fonseca | Associated Press
This Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo shows dozens of horse carcasses lying in a dry watering hole now surrounded by a barbed wire fence near Cameron, Ariz. A couple of miles off the highway through northern Arizona is one of the most stark examples of the toll drought has taken on the region: more than 100 dead horses surrounding by cracked dirt, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. Officials on the Navajo Nation are working to cover the site with lime to help the animals decompose and keep away scavengers.

Updated 1 hour ago

Nearly 200 feral horses, besieged with famine and dehydration, were found dead on a dried-up stock pond on Navajo land in Arizona.

The animals went to the pond in Gray Mountain, an unincorporated community in Coconino County in north central Arizona, in search of water. But they somehow found themselves burrowed into the mud and too weak to escape, said Jonathan Nez, vice president of the Navajo Nation, which is the largest Native American tribe in the country and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Some of the 191 horses were buried neck deep in the mud, Navajo officials said. Some were buried beneath others. Pictures show the horses' overlapping bodies, arranged roughly like a circle, as they lie on the parched earth.

The mass deaths come as Arizona experiences an exceptional drought unlike anything it's seen in more than a decade. Navajo officials say horses dying near an empty watering pond is “not a new but a seasonal issue.”

The deaths also underscore an overpopulation of free-roaming horses, a problem entangled in competing interests, scarcity of resources and tribal cultural values.

About 73,000 horses and burros roam free in the western United States; that number has far exceeded what government officials say the land can sustain. With such overpopulation, having herds of free-roaming horses has become expensive. For example, damages the animals cause cost the Navajo Nation more than $200,000 a year. According to the Navajo Department of Agriculture, one horse consumes 18 pounds of forage a day. Removing as many as 13 dozen horses would save the Navajo Nation more than 290,000 gallons of water and 1.1 million pounds of forage a year.

But the issue has been a divisive one.

The Navajo tribe reveres horses, which have become the iconic symbols of the American West and are deeply entrenched in the Navajo people's beliefs and traditions.

“It's a sensitive subject to begin with because horses are considered sacred animals, so you just can't go out and euthanize them. That would go too far against cultural conditions. At the same time, we have a bunch of horses no one is caring for, so it's a delicate balance,” former Navajo spokesman Erny Zah told the Associated Press.

In 1971, the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act gave the animals federal protections while allowing the interior secretary to sell or euthanize older and unadoptable animals. But for much of the past three decades, Congress has used annual appropriations bill riders to prohibit the killing of healthy animals and any “sale that results in their destruction for processing into commercial products,” The Washington Post's Karin Brulliard reported.

Navajo leaders have faced resistance in the past as they tried to find ways to control the population.

In 2013, Navajo leaders drafted a letter to federal officials expressing their support for slaughtering horses for export. But former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, actor Robert Redford and animal rights groups had joined in a federal lawsuit to block the revival of horse slaughtering in the country.

Last month, congressional leaders rejected a proposal to allow the culling of tens of thousands of horses and burros that roam the West or are held in government-funded corrals and ranches, Brulliard reported. Supporters described it as “humane euthanization.” Advocacy groups applauded Congress's decision.

The animals that were found dead in the Arizona watering pond will be buried on site, Navajo officials said.

One horse did survive. Gracie was found among the carcasses and is only two to three weeks old, according to the Coconino Humane Association. She is recovering in a hospital, but her kidneys are not functioning well.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me