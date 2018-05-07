Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump defends CIA pick Gina Haspel as 'tough on terror'

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm against restarting the spy agency’s brutal interrogation program of terrorist suspects.
President Donald Trump gestures as walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington from Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / YURI GRIPASYURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending Gina Haspel, his nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency, who has come under fire because of her involvement in detaining and brutally interrogating terror suspects after 9/11.

Trump says Democrats want to defeat Haspel's nomination because she is "too tough on terror."

Trump calls Haspel "highly respected," and says she has come under fire "because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!"

Haspel's confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday. She would be the first woman to lead the CIA and is the first career operations officer to be nominated to lead the agency in decades.

click me