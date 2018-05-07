Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

University of Florida sorry for 'inappropriately' ushering graduates off stage

Chris Pastrick | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
The University of Florida is taking heat for forcibly ushering several students off the stage during graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

A video of the incident quickly spread on social media, with many upset that it appeared to be mainly African-American students being ushered off the stage.

One of the graduating students, Christopher Garcia-Wilde, told the Gainsville Sun his two friends were among those manhandled.

"Both of my friends wanted to celebrate by strolling, which is a cultural tradition in historically black fraternities and sororities," he told the paper. "It's a tradition to stroll at graduation if you choose to, and people have been doing this for years."

However, Garcia-Wilde said after seeing some students being shoved around, he chose to only hold up a fist.

"I was actually too afraid because I saw him shove other people," he said. "But my two friends who graduated with me really wanted to do it, so they tried. They both were pushed and one of them got an entire bear hug."

A formal apology was issued Sunday from University of Florida President Kent Fuchs, saying the college was "inappropriately aggressive" to some students.

"During one of this weekend's commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage," Fuchs wrote in a tweet. "I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved." He also apologized in person at another commencement ceremony on Sunday.

University spokeswoman Margot Winick told the Gainsville Sun that officials from the school are looking into the matter, saying the usher's actions didn't seem in line with the day's intent.

"We very much believe that this was a time for celebration," Winick said. "So the university just regrets that the acts of those who were monitoring the lineup could dampen the spirits of the day. That's not at all what commencement is about — it's about celebration."

