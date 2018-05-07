Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump: '13 angry Democrats' on Mueller team should be wary

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
President Donald Trump gestures to the media as walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington from Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / YURI GRIPASYURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump gestures to the media as walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington from Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / YURI GRIPASYURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is striking a combative tone against the Russia probe. He's talking about "Fighting Back" and telling Democrats on the special counsel's team, "wait 'till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!"

Trump tweeted Monday about Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He said: "The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice...and just wait 'till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!"

Trump applauded Friday when a federal judge questioned Mueller's authority in a case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Mueller is a Republican. Some members of his team contributed to Democrats.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me